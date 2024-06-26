Kenya was in a state of shock on Wednesday following unprecedented scenes that left parts of parliament ablaze and gutted, as protests over proposed tax hikes turned deadly after brute police force.

"Deaths, mayhem", read the front-page headline on the Standard newspaper, while the Daily Nation described the situation as "Pandemonium", saying: "The foundations of the country have been shaken to the core."

The mainly youth-led rallies began mostly peacefully last week, with thousands of demonstrators marching in the capital Nairobi and across the country against the tax increases.

But tensions flared sharply on Tuesday afternoon, as police officers fired live rounds on crowds that later ransacked the parliament complex, with rights groups saying the violence had left five dead and more than 30 injured.

Hours later, Defence Minister Aden Bare Duale announced that the government had deployed the army to support the police in tackling "the security emergency" in the country.

In a late-night press briefing, Ruto warned that his government would take a tough line against "violence and anarchy", likening some of the demonstrators to "criminals".

"It is not in order or even conceivable that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and the institutions established under our constitution and expect to go scot-free," he said.

The government has been taken by surprise by the intensity of opposition to its tax proposals –- mostly led by young, Gen-Z Kenyans -- which culminated in the shocking scenes at parliament that played out live on TV.

Images shared on local TV stations after crowds broke through the barricades showed the building ransacked, with burnt furniture and smashed windows.

As police fired at crowds, leaving several bodies strewn on the ground, protest organisers urged people to walk home together and "stay safe".

'Madness'

A heavy police presence was deployed around parliament on Wednesday morning, according to an AFP reporter, the smell of tear gas still in the air.

A policeman standing in front of the broken barricades to the complex told AFP he had watched the distressing scenes unfold on TV.

"It was madness, we hope it will be calm today," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the rallies in various Kenyan cities had been largely peaceful.

However, tensions escalated in Nairobi in the afternoon, with some protesters hurling stones at police, who deployed tear gas and water cannons before firing live bullets.