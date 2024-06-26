TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to introduce family support measures against declining birth rates
The Turkish government mulls measures to encourage childbirth as Türkiye's fertility rate remains below the population replacement threshold of 2.1, dropping to 1.51 in 2023.
Türkiye to introduce family support measures against declining birth rates
Declining birth rates observed worldwide have become a pressing issue in Türkiye as well. / Photo: AA Archive
June 26, 2024

Following a stark warning from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about declining national birth rates, the Turkish government has initiated plans to implement a series of measures to support families and encourage childbirth.

The Ministry of Family and Social Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, is working on proposals to extend maternity leave, provide financial aid for childcare, and offer housing support, among other benefits.

President Erdogan highlighted the severity of the issue in a statement last month, describing the declining birth rates in Türkiye as an “existential threat” to the nation.

“Declining birth rates are as alarming in our country, as they are worldwide. We will introduce new measures to address this,” he said, further asserting that population is a nation’s “greatest strength, and we must protect it”.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Türkiye’s fertility rate has seen a significant drop over the years, with no increase recorded since the figure of 2.38 was last recorded in 2001.

Data shows that in 2023, the fertility rate in Türkiye fell to 1.51. For a country’s population to maintain its current level without any rise or fall, a fertility rate of 2.1 is required. Türkiye’s fertility rate has remained below this replacement level since 2016.

Recommended

Measures under discussion

Key proposals made by the government include extending Türkiye’s current paid maternity leave from four months to one year and providing state support to the second and third children. Authorities are also considering a gradual extension of the duration of maternity leave for each new child.

The planned measures extend beyond maternity leave, aiming to support parents and children during the crucial 0-3 years of development. Financial aid for daycare, housing support, and adjustments to women's employment rights and salaries are also under consideration.

Flexible working options, such as remote work for suitable professions, job security in the private sector, and severance pay protections, are also being discussed to support working mothers.

Currently, in Türkiye, both public and private sector employees are entitled to four months of paid maternity leave, split between two months before and two months after birth. Public sector employees may take up to two years of unpaid leave, while private sector employees can take up to six months.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs