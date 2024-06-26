Following a stark warning from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about declining national birth rates, the Turkish government has initiated plans to implement a series of measures to support families and encourage childbirth.

The Ministry of Family and Social Services, in collaboration with the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, is working on proposals to extend maternity leave, provide financial aid for childcare, and offer housing support, among other benefits.

President Erdogan highlighted the severity of the issue in a statement last month, describing the declining birth rates in Türkiye as an “existential threat” to the nation.

“Declining birth rates are as alarming in our country, as they are worldwide. We will introduce new measures to address this,” he said, further asserting that population is a nation’s “greatest strength, and we must protect it”.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Türkiye’s fertility rate has seen a significant drop over the years, with no increase recorded since the figure of 2.38 was last recorded in 2001.

Data shows that in 2023, the fertility rate in Türkiye fell to 1.51. For a country’s population to maintain its current level without any rise or fall, a fertility rate of 2.1 is required. Türkiye’s fertility rate has remained below this replacement level since 2016.