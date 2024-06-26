TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan congratulates new NATO chief Rutte
The Turkish president wishes Mark Rutte success in his new position, while Rutte expresses his gratitude to Erdogan for his support to become NATO's 14th secretary-general.
Rutte will take office on October 1 and become NATO's 14th secretary-general when Jens Stoltenberg's term expires after 10 years at the helm of the alliance.
June 26, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Mark Rutte on being elected as the new secretary-general of NATO.

Erdogan had a phone conversation Wednesday with Rutte, according to a statement by the Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan wished Rutte success in his new position, while Rutte thanked Erdogan for his support during the phone call.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that during the phone call he had congratulated Rutte on his new position.

Erdogan said that they plan to meet in Washington, while Rutte expressed his intention to visit Türkiye without waiting for their US meeting.

NATO allies have selected outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the military alliance’s next secretary-general, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Rutte will take office on October 1 and become NATO's 14th secretary-general when Jens Stoltenberg's term expires after 10 years at the helm of the alliance.

