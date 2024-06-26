TÜRKİYE
Türkiye stands by Lebanon against Israel's 'aggressive policies': Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan highlights it is high time for the international community and the Islamic world to say "enough" to Israel, which threatens regional and global peace.
Ankara stands alongside Beirut against Israel's aggressive policies, Turkish President Erdogan tells Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati. / Photo: AA Archive
June 26, 2024

Türkiye stands by Lebanon against Israel’s “aggressive policies,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

In the call on Wednesday, Erdogan and Mikati discussed Israeli attacks, threats to Lebanon, as well as the conflict in Gaza, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

“President Erdogan underlined the need for Israel's aggression to be stopped immediately, highlighting that Israel's efforts to escalate conflicts are highly dangerous,” it added.

It said Ankara stands alongside Beirut against Israel's aggressive policies.

​​​​​​​“President Erdogan also highlighted that it is high time for the international community and the Islamic world to say ‘enough’ to Israel, which threatens regional and global peace,” it said.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 37,700 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
