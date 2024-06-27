Doctors in South Korea launched an indefinite walkout in three major hospitals in the capital Seoul, local media has reported.

Senior doctors suspended treatment in outpatient departments at Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Thursday.

All non-emergency surgeries and other services were also suspended by the doctors. However, emergency services will continue.

Senior doctors said their protest will continue until the government comes up with tangible measures to fulfil their demands.

South Korea has been facing a health crisis since February as thousands of junior doctors and interns have submitted resignations in protest of the government’s move to create an additional 2,000 spots at medical schools.