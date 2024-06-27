WORLD
South Korean doctors go on indefinite strike
Senior doctors said their protest will continue until the government comes up with tangible measures to fulfil their demands.
Since February, South Korea has faced a health crisis as thousands of junior doctors and interns resigned in protest of the government's plan to add 2,000 medical school spots. / Photo: AP Archive
June 27, 2024

Doctors in South Korea launched an indefinite walkout in three major hospitals in the capital Seoul, local media has reported.

Senior doctors suspended treatment in outpatient departments at Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Thursday.

All non-emergency surgeries and other services were also suspended by the doctors. However, emergency services will continue.

Senior doctors said their protest will continue until the government comes up with tangible measures to fulfil their demands.

South Korea has been facing a health crisis since February as thousands of junior doctors and interns have submitted resignations in protest of the government’s move to create an additional 2,000 spots at medical schools.

They have also been joined by the country’s medical school professors.

The protest has thrown out of gear South Korea’s health system, where the role of junior doctors is critical. Many surgeries have been postponed while hospitals have extended working hours to try to ease the rush of patients.

South Korea’s military has also opened its facilities to help the civilian government amid the health care crisis.

RelatedDoctors set to strike in protest over South Korean reform plan
