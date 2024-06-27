UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Jeremy Laurence criticised Israeli soldiers for unleashing dogs on detained Palestinians.

Laurence responded in writing to questions from the Anadolu news agency about Israeli soldiers using dogs to attack Palestinian prisoners, engaging in acts of sexual violence, and using a wounded Palestinian as a human shield in the occupied West Bank.

"We are aware of reports that dogs have been released on detainees, in some cases resulting in attacks and bites," said Laurence.

"Such actions constitute serious violations of Israel’s obligations under occupation law concerning protected persons and under international human rights law concerning individual rights to life and health, the absolute prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," Laurence noted.

Flagrant violations