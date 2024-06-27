Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 89 terrorists in the past two weeks, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

"With successful operations, including in northern Iraq and Syria, 89 terrorists have been neutralised in the past two weeks," ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk told reporters in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Since January 1 of this year, 1,270 terrorists have been "neutralised," he said.

"Additionally, due to our determined operations, five PKK terrorists fleeing from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post at Habur," he noted.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

"Our fight against terrorism, which aims to eliminate threats starting beyond our borders, continues uninterrupted," Akturk said.

He added, "We already celebrate the 2233rd anniversary (28 June) of our heroic Turkish Land Forces."

Illegal border crossings

Regarding illegal border crossings into Türkiye, the spokesman said 486 people were apprehended in the last two weeks while attempting to enter the country without valid documents. And of those detained, "16 are members of terrorist organisations."

Another, 2,581 people were prevented from crossing the border in the last two weeks, he added.

"The number of people detained while attempting illegal crossings since January 1 has risen to 5,215. The number of people prevented from crossing the border is 62,217," Akturk said.