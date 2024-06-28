Voting for electing a new president has begun in Iran following Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, choosing from a tightly controlled group of four candidates loyal to the supreme leader.

Polls opened at 0430 GMT and will close at 1430 pm GMT on Friday, but are usually extended until as late as midnight.

As ballots are counted manually, the final result is expected to be announced only in two days although initial figures may come out sooner.

While the election is unlikely to bring a major shift in the policies, the outcome could influence the succession to Ali Khamenei, Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader, in power for three-and-a-half decades.

Khamenei has called for a "maximum" turn out to offset a legitimacy crisis fuelled by public discontent over economic hardship and curbs on political and social freedoms.

Voter turnout has plunged over the past four years, with a mostly young population chafing at political and social restrictions.

If no candidate wins at least 50 percent plus one vote from all ballots cast including blank votes, a run-off round between the top two candidates is held on the first Friday after the election result is declared.

Related Iran is heading to the polls. What do they mean for the country?

Escalating regional tensions