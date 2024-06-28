Argentina's parliament has handed populist President Javier Milei his first legislative triumph, approving his economic reform package after months of debate.

"We are going to give President Milei's government the tools to reform the state once and for all," ruling bloc head Gabriel Bornoroni said in his closing speech on Friday.

Milei began congratulating himself even before the package was adopted, hailing it as "the greatest fiscal adjustment not only in Argentine history but in the history of humanity".

Zero budget deficit

His government has applied a drastic, all-out fiscal austerity program, intending to achieve "zero budget deficit" by the end of 2024 to tame chronic inflation.