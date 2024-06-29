Amid escalating tensions, US intelligence has warned of a looming potential for a large-scale war between Israel and Lebanon within weeks if current efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza fail, according to US news website Politico.

American officials are currently actively engaged in mediation to de-escalate the situation, emphasising the critical importance of reaching a truce in Gaza to ease broader regional tensions, Politico reported.

Despite ongoing negotiations, the prospect of an imminent agreement remains uncertain, with both the Israeli military and Hezbollah movement reportedly preparing for conflict, including efforts to procure additional weaponry.

While both sides publicly express a desire to avoid war, senior US officials express growing concern that hostilities may erupt regardless.

"Two of the senior officials stressed that it was unclear when exactly the war could start but noted that Israel is trying to rebuild its stockpiles and troop capacity quickly," Politico said.

Travel advisories

The risk of conflict is currently assessed as elevated, particularly as some European nations anticipate potential hostilities "could happen in days", prompting advisories for their citizens to leave Lebanon.

The US State Department has also issued a travel advisory advising American citizens to reconsider travel to Lebanon.

The "intelligence indicates the catalyst for war — a major attack by either side, for example — is likely to happen with little notice," Politico said citing US officials.

Efforts to avert a broader conflict have included high-level US diplomatic missions to the region, yet with little progress in cease fire negotiations and mounting border tensions, the trajectory appears to lean towards increased military engagement.

While US officials are actively working to quell the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has brought Lebanon dangerously close to all-out war, those efforts are further complicated by the Biden administration's failures in brokering a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

Notwithstanding the hectic diplomatic efforts, the looming risk persists.