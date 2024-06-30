A recent EU decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles is "a threat to the market," warned the head of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in the UK.

SMMT Executive Director Mike Hawes told Anadolu that the duties of up to 38.1 percent on Chinese EV imports resulted from an EU investigation, and no such probe is ongoing in Britain.

"I'm not aware of any British manufacturers asking the government to undertake that, (but) we will watch closely what happens," he said.

"The UK market has always been very open. So I have seen Korean brands, Japanese brands, European green ones get relatively large market shares here because we're perhaps...less nationalistic," Hawes added.

Noting that Chinese car brands have a market share of 4.7 percent in the UK according to the most recent data, he said they had a nearly 9 percent share in the electric vehicle market specifically.

As for non-Chinese brands of vehicles manufactured in China, including Tesla and Polestar, Hawes said their market share was almost 29 percent in the UK.

Boosting competitiveness

To foster British long-term competitiveness in the electric vehicle industry, Hawes said the country needed to expand its charging infrastructure.

While highlighting that the market has grown in the UK, he said issues related to competitiveness needed to be addressed "in terms of reducing the cost of these vehicles."

"If you charge at home, that's fine, but people want to be reassured that they will be able to charge it," he said.

Hawes also pointed out to the UK's net zero emissions target by 2050.