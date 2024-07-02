India has registered the first cases under new criminal laws, replacing British colonial-era legislation, with a street vendor in the Indian capital becoming the first person to encounter such legal action.

The laws came into effect on Monday.

A case or a First Information Report[FIR] was registered against a street vendor in the capital for "obstructing a footover bridge" at New Delhi Railway Station.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah later said the FIR has been quashed.

Cases were also registered in other parts of the country.

The new laws with Hindi names, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhinayam (BSA), were passed by parliament in December last year but triggered criticism from the opposition as well as lawyers, who had demanded more discussions.

Under the new laws, the government is also empowered to hold "trials in absentia" for alleged offenders living outside India.

If found guilty, their properties can also be seized by the government.

Criticism

"There are multiple problems with these new laws. Firstly, they were passed in December 2023 without proper discussion in parliament, while many opposition members were suspended," said Professor Salim Engineer, vice president of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, an influential Muslim organisation.

"We support any genuine attempts to decolonise our legal system, but without making the police and security agencies accountable to citizens, there can be no real decolonisation."

The Bar Council of Delhi has also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah to delay the enforcement of three new criminal laws.

"It is […] requested that the date for enforcement of these laws may be deferred and, in the meantime, these laws may be comprehensively discussed to bring amendments to be in consonance with the constitution of India," the letter said.

Congress lawmaker Manish Tewari said, "The new criminal laws lay the foundations of turning India into a police state."