Sudanese mother of four Hoda Ahmed has been running with her family for over a year.

But every time she tries to outrun the war between Sudan's army and paramilitary forces, it catches up to her.

She had only just arrived at Sinja, the capital of the southeastern state of Sennar — having already fled fighting further north — when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Saturday descended upon the city.

Within hours, they had claimed Sinja's military base, setting up checkpoints throughout the city, while the military's fighter jets flew in overhead.

As with countless times before, the fighting has sent thousands of families fleeing, including Ahmed's.

"This is our fourth time fleeing, and the war keeps following us," she said over the phone through tears.

The first exodus was from Khartoum, when the forces of rival generals — army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo — turned their guns on each other in April 2023.

Nabil Ahmed (no relation to Hoda) said that he and his family "went to Wad Madani first in Al Jazira, until the RSF took it".

Fourteen months into the devastating civil war, they have found themselves embarking on their third attempt to find safety.

Hundreds of thousands had found shelter in Al Jazira, just south of the capital, until the RSF began an aggressive advance in December, displacing masses southwards into Sennar state, which at the time had been under army control.

'Lost everything'

Since the civil war broke out, over half a million people have sought shelter in Sennar, which connects central Sudan with the army-held southeast.

According to witnesses, thousands of families have already fled Sennar city, 50 kilometres north of Sinja, joined by thousands more who have fled the state capital since Saturday.

Eyewitnesses reported hours-long traffic jams out of Sinja Sunday as people scrambled to escape on cars, pick-up trucks or donkey-drawn carts.

Hoda Ahmed recounts that, like many families who have repeatedly been displaced, they have "lost everything".

"We don't have any money to rent a house. We'll look for a displacement centre to take us in Gedaref and pray the war doesn't reach us there."

But Gedaref, near Sudan's eastern border with Ethiopia, is already hosting over 600,000 people, the UN says.

Over 10 million people are currently displaced across Sudan, in what the UN calls the world's worst displacement crisis.

And as the RSF seizes more territory, the frontline has inched further and further south and towards Sudan's eastern Red Sea coast -- where the army-allied government is now based.