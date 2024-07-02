Following progress at Monday’s meeting, a second meeting between the top diplomats of Ethiopia and Somalia will be held on September 2, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced.

Noting the complexity of the issue, Hakan Fidan said on Monday, "In light of what we heard today, our hopes for the future have been strengthened. The (foreign) ministers have decided to meet again on September 2, 2024, in Ankara for a second round of talks," stressing that all parties reached a better understanding.

Fidan's statement came after Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met in the Turkish capital Ankara in a bid to settle their countries’ differences.

Emphasising that progress was made during the talks, Fidan said Türkiye, with its deep-rooted relations and wide-ranging cooperation with both countries, played a facilitating role.

"We find ourselves in a very privileged position today. The highest level of trust and the mandate given by both sides to Türkiye and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan reinforces our conviction that we are on the right track," he added, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to peace, diplomacy, and goodwill supports efforts to build common dialogue and find common grounds.

A joint Ankara statement

Fidan also held one-to-one meetings with the two countries’ foreign ministers.