WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza is world's largest orphanage, children's graveyard: Emine Erdogan
Palestinian children have open wounds that will not heal in souls of all world’s children, says Emine Erdogan.
Gaza is world's largest orphanage, children's graveyard: Emine Erdogan
Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan. / Photo: AA
July 2, 2024

Gaza has become “the world’s largest orphanage above ground and a graveyard for children below,” Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan has said.

Erdogan on Tuesday highlighted the dire conditions faced by children in Gaza on Protective Families’ Day and condemned the continuous attacks by Israel. She demanded global solidarity to protect and support vulnerable populations.

She said at least 17,000 children have been left without their families in Gaza and have nowhere safe to go.

“Today, it is heartbreaking that in various parts of the world, children are living under terrible conditions, struggling to survive, let alone experiencing a nurturing family environment,” said Erdogan.

She underlined the severity of the situation, noting that 4,000 children are believed trapped under the rubble or missing.

Recommended
RelatedPalestinians in Gaza struggle to feed their children under Israeli siege

Erdogan said Palestinian children, who have been subjected to atrocities by Israel that no conscience can justify, have wounds that will not heal in the souls of all the children of the world.

At least 37,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and 87,060 injured in Gaza since Tel Aviv launched an assault on 7 October, according to local health officials.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust