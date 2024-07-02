TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye see off Austria to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
Merih Demiral scores twice for the Crescent Stars to lead them in their 2-1 win against Austria and setting up a clash against powerhouse the Netherlands.
Türkiye see off Austria to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals
Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their second goal with Baris Alper Yilmaz / Photo: Reuters
July 2, 2024

Merih Demiral has scored twice to send Türkiye into the European Championship quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Austria.

Demiral opened the scoring on Tuesday after less than a minute and netted again in the second half to set up a clash against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

Tuesday's game got off to a ferocious start. Both teams had chances inside the first 30 seconds, and Demiral scored inside the first minute after the Austrian defence failed to deal with a corner.

UEFA clocked the goal at 57 seconds, making it the second-fastest ever at the Euros. Albania scored after 23 seconds against Italy in the group stage.

Arda Guler delivered a perfect corner for Demiral to head in his second goal in the 59th.

Michael Gregoritsch was left free at the back post for Austria's response after another corner in the 66th, but neither team could add any more despite a flurry of chances in the rain.

The Netherlands earlier defeated Romania 3-0 to progress.

Recommended

No captains

Both teams were without their captains.

Türkiye's Hakan Calhanoglu was suspended due to his yellow card from previous game, and Austria's David Alaba, arguably the country's best player, is still recovering from a knee injury that kept him from playing in the tournament.

Alaba was there to support the side as it surprisingly topped a group with France and the Netherlands, and he shared a warm embrace with Guler, his Real Madrid teammate, before kickoff.

Türkiye have played in six European tournaments so far: 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, and currently playing 2024.

The Crescent Stars' best performance was in 2008 after reaching the semi-finals.

Türkiye also qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times, in 1950, 1954 and 2002.

Their biggest achievement so far was securing the bronze medal in the 2002 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to powerhouse and eventual World Cup winner Brazil in the semi-finals but beating South Korea 3-2 to secure the third place.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine