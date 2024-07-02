Merih Demiral has scored twice to send Türkiye into the European Championship quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Austria.

Demiral opened the scoring on Tuesday after less than a minute and netted again in the second half to set up a clash against the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday.

Tuesday's game got off to a ferocious start. Both teams had chances inside the first 30 seconds, and Demiral scored inside the first minute after the Austrian defence failed to deal with a corner.

UEFA clocked the goal at 57 seconds, making it the second-fastest ever at the Euros. Albania scored after 23 seconds against Italy in the group stage.

Arda Guler delivered a perfect corner for Demiral to head in his second goal in the 59th.

Michael Gregoritsch was left free at the back post for Austria's response after another corner in the 66th, but neither team could add any more despite a flurry of chances in the rain.

The Netherlands earlier defeated Romania 3-0 to progress.