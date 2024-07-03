TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Putin meet in Astana for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit
The two leaders highlight ongoing cooperation between Türkiye and Russia, including the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant in meeting on margins of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
Putin, for his part, said that "despite all challenges, the relationship between Russia and Türkiye is progressing step by step." /Photo: AA / Others
July 3, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met to discuss bilateral and global issues in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where leaders have gathered for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The two leaders discussed various issues, including the latest situation in the Ukraine war, Israel's current attacks on Palestinian territories, efforts to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, and the fight against terrorism, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Highlighting the ongoing cooperation between Türkiye and Russia, including the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Erdogan said that "We have discussions (with Russia) on the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant, I believe we can take serious steps on that matter.”

The Sinop plant is a proposed nuclear power plant in Sinop in Türkiye's Black Sea region. It would be Türkiye's second nuclear plant, after one in southern Türkiye, and its second plant built through a partnership with Moscow.

Trade volume goal

The Turkish president expressed confidence in reaching the ambitious trade volume goal of $100 billion, citing strong potential for growth in bilateral relations.

Putin, for his part, said that "despite all challenges, the relationship between Russia and Türkiye is progressing step by step."

He highlighted the progress in their "strategic projects" and noted record-breaking tourism numbers, with 6.7 million Russian tourists visiting Türkiye last year.

Turkish President Erdogan invited Putin to visit Türkiye.

Ending instabilities in its region

The Turkish leader stressed that Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories and threats against Lebanon target regional and global peace as well as stability, and the spread of conflicts will cause the greatest harm to the countries in the region.

He said Türkiye will continue to strive for the establishment of peace in its region and the world.

Referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish President said that Türkiye can lay the groundwork for a consensus to end the war with a ceasefire, adding that a fair peace that can satisfy both sides is possible.

On Türkiye's fight against terrorism, Erdogan asserted that Türkiye is determined to prevent the formation of a terrorist state along its borders.

The Turkish president also underlined the importance of ending instabilities in its region, particularly the Syrian civil war that started in 2011, saying “Türkiye is ready to cooperate for a solution.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
