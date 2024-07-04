TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Emine Erdogan visits support centre for children in Astana
During her visit to Kazakhstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan met with children at the Center for Support of Children in Difficult Life Situations.
Emine Erdogan visits support centre for children in Astana
Emine Erdogan met with 76 students aged 3 to 15 at the centre, comprising Kazakh, Uzbek, and Russian children.  / Photo: AA
July 4, 2024

Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Türkiye and the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the Center for Support of Children in Difficult Life Situations in Astana.

Accompanying President Erdogan, who is in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, for the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO), Emine Erdogan visited the centre under the Astana Governorship and met with the children and youth residing there.

At the centre, she received information from officials about the activities of 76 students, aged 3 to 15, from Kazakh, Uzbek, and Russian origins.

She also toured the classrooms and gave gifts to the children.

Children at the centre, supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), read poems and showcased their projects.

Center officials expressed great satisfaction with Türkiye's support and Emine Erdogan's visit, offering their thanks.

Emine Erdogan was accompanied by Kazakhstan's Health Minister Akmaral Sharipbayevna, TİKA Astana Coordinator Hikmet Ozdenoglu, and other officials.

Recommended
RelatedTurkish first lady and Uzbek counterpart celebrate heritage

Another visit in 2017

The Center for Support of Children in Difficult Life Situations in Astana is an orphanage where First Lady Erdogan paid a heartfelt visit 7 years ago.

During her visit in 2017, she interacted closely with the 104 children and young adults aged 4 to 18 residing there, distributing educational supplies provided by Türkiye’s TİKA.

Emine Erdogan also reviewed photographs of her 2017 visit, which were displayed on the centre's wall.

RelatedGaza is world's largest orphanage, children's graveyard: Emine Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine