More than 50 politicians and campaigners have been assaulted during the French election, the interior minister has said, as tension mounts ahead of this weekend's run-off votes.

"This campaign is short and yet we already have 51 candidates, substitutes and activists who have been physically assaulted," Gerard Darmanin told BFMTV on Friday.

More than 30 people have been arrested, he said, including militants from far-right and far-left groups.

Last month, President Emmanuel Macron made the gamble of calling parliamentary elections just weeks before Paris hosts the Olympics after the far-right trounced his centrist alliance in European elections.

Tensions have risen in France after the anti-immigration and Eurosceptic National Rally (RN) party came out ahead after the first round of voting, outright winning 39 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly and predicted to gain many more.

Violence