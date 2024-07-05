It's only human to want to live without fear, in tranquillity, and despite what Zionists (and their powerful allies) try so hard to make you believe: Arabs are human, too. We are the actual children of light, who want nothing more than to come out from under the shadow of perpetually lingering devastation. Yet again.

"The Lebanese think," "the Lebanese want" — analysts, journalists, and cowardly people on social media love to speculate about the inner workings of "the Lebanese mind," but anyone who actually knows this country rather than exploiting it to further their career, or viewing it as some sort of mythical place, knows that there is no such thing.

It is a country which is deeply, deeply divided. Some of us can barely function, knowing our brothers and sisters are slaughtered next door, and are torn apart with grief and guilt, because we don't do anything to stop it.

Others couldn't care less what happens to Palestinians and would welcome normalisation with Israel. — "It would be better for our economy," someone told me once. I never looked at them the same way again.

Waiting and watching

Many are grateful for Hezbollah'scapability to protect not only the South but all of Lebanon.

Others blame Hezbollah for every single thing that goes wrong in this country and would rather see the South be occupied yet again than have them exist a day longer.

As if the South does not belong to Lebanon, as if it were a separate entity as if the South were not an intrinsic part of our culture, our rich tapestry of history and complicated present.

It is the South that intrinsically ties us to Palestine. We were once one. To many of us, we are still one.

It's now officially summer. When the elite flocks to Lebanon's ridiculously overpriced beach clubs — even access to the shore has largely been taken from us — those who get exploited by that same elite dive into the violently polluted sea teasing Beirut's coastline, and those in between still flock to Sour's free beaches, despite the daily threats of more buzzing, more bombs and more death.

"We'll send Beirut back to the Stone Age," they say. We laugh and we mock: "We have no money, no electricity, no water, we're already in the Stone Age, habibi."

The Lebanese are not resilient — do not call us that — we are human beings under constant threat of an illegally imposed faux-neighbour who wishes to destroy everything we hold dear.

And who delights in imagining our annihilation

What can we do?

We wait for the inevitable, we stomach the warmongering, the manufacturing of consent by Western media and politicians, the bloodthirsty Israelis and their allies salivating at the thought of our demise, while looking at Gaza, while desperately trying to comprehend why the world won't stop the slaughter of our kin, while our sanity is slowly but steadily eroded, while we try to maintain some modicum of normalcy — fully aware that nothing about this is normal — while we ask each other "how are you" when we know perfectly well what the answer is.

We wait while we try to answer the question "is it safe to come to Lebanon?," by those in the diaspora — many of them forced to be part of it — who have to make the impossible decision to come back and visit their loved ones, and be with them while a larger war looms, perhaps erupts ( "at least we die together") or decide against it, possibly being forced to watch the horrors unfold from afar because what if the airport gets bombed and they can't go back to their parallel lives abroad, which they worked so hard for, which enables them to send back the remittances that keep their family and most of Lebanon afloat?

There is no way of knowing. There is only the harrowing sceptre of uncertainty. There are only the threats and whims of thesociopathic Israeli state which, as we have seen, relishes in inflicting the worst horrors known to man. And then cries and gaslights the world about it.

Meanwhile, we wait. For the electricity to come back on. And for the end of the world.