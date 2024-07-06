Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has condemned UEFA's decision to impose a two-match ban on Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for his grey wolf gesture during the Türkiye-Austria match.

"The penalty given to Merih is unjust and I strongly condemn it," Aliyev said on X on Saturday.

Demiral was suspended Friday for two matches for using the grey wolf sign at a UEFA EURO 2024 match against Austria.