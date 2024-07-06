Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for enhanced regional cooperation and solidarity among Turkic nations amid global power struggles.

"To prevent global power competition from affecting our region, we must strengthen our ranks and use our resources for our common prosperity," Fidan stated on Saturday at the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

He emphasised: "Regional ownership and regional cooperation should constitute the two main principles of joint efforts."

Fidan also paid tribute to the sacrifices made during Azerbaijan's 44-day war for victory.

The foreign minister praised the OTS as a respected platform amidst a "disrupted" world order and advocated for further development of educational and youth projects, including establishing alphabet unity.

Strengthening institutional relations

He stressed the importance of building a legal framework to support cooperation in sectors like connectivity, energy, finance, trade, defence, and technology.

Fidan also highlighted the need to support diaspora communities, stating: "It is our historical responsibility to help our compatriots preserve their identities."

He called for increased institutional relations with countries aligned with Türkiye's vision, proposing liaison offices and contact embassies to support Turkish cultural and identity causes.

Addressing the ongoing regional issues, Fidan reaffirmed support for Azerbaijan's peace negotiations with Armenia, criticising the imbalanced stance of some Western countries.