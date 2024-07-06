TÜRKİYE
First China-Europe freight train via Türkiye departs from Anhui province
July 6, 2024

The first China-Europe freight train via Türkiye has departed from Hefei in China's Anhui province, state-run media has said.

The train departed for Istanbul on Saturday, carrying 110 containers of goods, including household appliances and automotive parts, Global Times reported.

Last month, China Railway said that the number of China-Europe freight train trips has surpassed 90,000 since 2011.

In 2011, the first train embarked from Tuanjiecun Station in southwest China's Chongqing to Duisburg in Germany and initially one train departed each month, while now over 10 trains leave daily, reaching more than 100 cities across Asia and Europe, according to Xinhua News Agency.

