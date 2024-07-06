The Netherlands has shared a goodwill message ahead of the EURO 2024 match against Türkiye, wishing that "may the best team win."

“From the Republic of Türkiye to The Netherlands, we are sure many fans will be watching the game today,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.

“Sport can inspire, bridge differences and change the world. Our shared passion for sport brings Dutch and Turkish people closer together."

It ended the post with "Iyi olan kazansın," a phrase in Turkish that translates to: "May the best team win."