With dismay, Martha Waema and her husband surveyed their farm which was submerged by weeks of relentless rainfall across Kenya. Water levels would rise to shoulder height after only a night of heavy downpour.

The couple had expected a return of $1,500 (200,000 shillings) from their three acres after investing $613 (80,000 shillings) in maize, peas, cabbages, tomatoes and kale. But their hopes have been uprooted and destroyed.

“I have been farming for 38 years, but I have never encountered losses of this magnitude,” said the 62-year-old mother of 10.

Their financial security and optimism have been shaken by what Kenya's government has called “a clear manifestation of the erratic weather patterns caused by climate change.”

The rains that started in mid-March have posed immediate dangers and left others to come. They have killed nearly 300 people, left dams at historically high levels and led the government to order residents to evacuate flood-prone areas — and bulldoze the homes of those who don't.

Now a food security crisis lies ahead, along with even higher prices in a country whose president had sought to make agriculture an even greater engine of the economy.

Kenya's government says the flooding has destroyed crops on more than 168,000 acres (67,987 hectares) of land, or less than 1 percent of Kenya’s agricultural land.

Ravaged farms

As farmers count their losses — a total yet unknown — the deluge has exposed what opposition politicians call Kenya’s ill-preparedness for the climate crisis and related disasters and the need for sustainable land management and better weather forecasting.

Waema now digs trenches to protect what's left of the farm on a plain on the farthest outskirts of the capital, Nairobi, in Machakos County.