Hamas said that it has recruited thousands of new fighters and boosted its military capabilities amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the enclave.

“We managed to recruit thousands of new fighters during the war, rehabilitate important capabilities, set up ambushes, manufacture explosives and shells, and recycle Israeli enemy leftovers,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the group's armed wing, said in a recorded speech on Sunday.

"Our 24 brigades, along with the resistance factions, fought for nine months, from the northernmost Beit Hanoun to the southernmost Rafah,” he added.

The spokesman said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to cover up his failure to achieve "total victory" in Gaza.

"It has become clear to you and the whole world that Netanyahu's supposed absolute victory is merely his victory in eliminating his opponents and staying in power at the expense of sacrificing your sons," he added in a message to the Israeli public and families of soldiers.

Israel Condemned