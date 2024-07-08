Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit the United States from 9 to 11 July to participate in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Washington.

The summit, coinciding with NATO's 75th anniversary, will focus on discussions regarding the organisation's deterrence and defence efforts in response to regional challenges and risks, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday in a statement. Key topics will include the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat terrorism, which have been identified as major threats to the Alliance, the statement said.

In addition to NATO members, leaders from NATO's Asia-Pacific partners —Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand — along with the President of Ukraine and representatives from the European Union, will attend the sessions, the statement added.