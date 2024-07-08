TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to attend NATO summit in Washington on 75th anniversary of alliance
Key topics will include the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat terrorism, which have been identified as major threats to the Alliance, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.
Erdogan to attend NATO summit in Washington on 75th anniversary of alliance
During the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the main sessions. / Photo: AP Archive
July 8, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit the United States from 9 to 11 July to participate in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Washington.

The summit, coinciding with NATO's 75th anniversary, will focus on discussions regarding the organisation's deterrence and defence efforts in response to regional challenges and risks, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Monday in a statement. Key topics will include the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat terrorism, which have been identified as major threats to the Alliance, the statement said.

In addition to NATO members, leaders from NATO's Asia-Pacific partners —Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand — along with the President of Ukraine and representatives from the European Union, will attend the sessions, the statement added.

Recommended

During the summit, President Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the main sessions. The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and coordinate efforts within the NATO framework, underlining Türkiye's commitment to international security and cooperation.

RelatedIs Ukraine's 'bridge to' NATO seat a wise move? 60+ experts urge caution
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha