Israeli strikes on Gaza have generated more carbon emissions in the first 120 days than the annual output of 26 countries combined, according to a new study.

The study by Queen Mary University in London found that the carbon emissions resulting from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023 have been significantly detrimental to the environment.

The study underscores the critical intersection of military conflict and environmental degradation, calling for global attention to mitigate the impact of such crises on climate change.

According to the research, emissions in the initial 120 days of the conflict have exceeded the annual emissions of 26 countries and regions combined.

The study outlines that between October and February, Israeli attacks on Gaza caused emissions ranging from 420,265 to 652,552 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. This figure surpasses the combined annual emissions of the aforementioned countries.

The research breaks down the emissions into three distinct phases: emissions from flights, the carbon footprint of munitions, and the energy requirements for reconstruction.

Related Israeli military orders evacuation of Gaza City

Emissions from flights

The first phase details the emissions from flights related to the conflict. Between October and February, 244 cargo flights from the US to Israel, transporting 10,000 tonnes of equipment, used an estimated 61.2 to 83.4 million litres of fuel.

Additionally, Israeli fighter jets and surveillance aircraft accumulated between 57.8 and 85.9 million litres of fuel, leading to a minimum of 261,800 tonnes and a maximum of 372,480 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Munitions and carbon footprint

The second phase of the study examines the emissions from munitions. The Israeli military has discharged 100,000 artillery shells, causing 12,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions.