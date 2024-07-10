NATO allies are "stronger than we’ve ever been," US President Joe Biden has said as transatlantic allies kick-start two days of intensive multilateral meetings.

"For 75 years, our nations have grown and prospered behind the NATO shield. Today, we’re stronger than we’ve ever been," Biden, who is hosting the alliance’s three-day summit in Washington, said in remarks before reporters were ushered out of the meeting room.

He maintained caution, however, saying Russia has pivoted to "a wartime footing with regard to defence production,” and has significantly increased its domestic production of weapons, ammunition and vehicles “with the help of China, North Korea and Iran."

"We cannot allow the alliance to fall behind," he said. "I'm very pleased that today, all NATO members are making the pledge to expand our industrial base and our industrial capacity, like our defence spending commitment. This is a critical step to maintaining our security. The first time ever every NATO nation is pledging to develop plans for defence production at home."