Those responsible for the current "barbarity in Gaza" will sooner or later be held accountable before international law, just like with the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Türkiye will continue to do our best to ensure that justice is served and the perpetrators of the massacre are held accountable,” Erdogan said on Thursday in a video message sent to a commemoration ceremony of the Srebrenica Genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Today, Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are being subjected to atrocities similar to those committed 29 years ago in Srebrenica, said Erdogan.

He stressed that international organisations are just watching the murder of over 40,000 innocent people take place, including 16,000 children, just like they did 29 years ago in Srebrenica.

The whole world is “facing a test of humanity and sincerity,” he added.

On the UN General Assembly this May designating July 11 Srebrenica Genocide Remembrance Day, Erdogan said: "I would like to thank everyone who contributed to all stages of this decision, from its preparation to its adoption. We believe that this decision should serve as an example to prevent a darkness similar to the Srebrenica genocide from being repeated anywhere in the world.”

Decrying those who still deny the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina and glorify war criminals despite international court rulings, he said Türkiye is following the attacks and harassment of people who returned to their homes after the war.

It is a "sincere wish" for an internal consensus covering all sectors to prevail in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said, adding that everyone should keep in mind that no one gains from conflict and tension.

Newly identified victims laid to rest

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the 1995 genocide are buried in a memorial cemetery in Potocari in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The youngest victim to be buried this year is Beriz Mujic, 17, born in 1978 in Zvornik.

His remains were found 28 years after he was killed and were exhumed in May 2023.

He was killed in July 1995 in the Suceska area near Bratunac, and his remains were discovered and exhumed in the area of the city.