US President Joe Biden has delivered a "big boy" press conference, his first major appearance since his debate disaster against Donald Trump, billed to be a make-or-break moment for his teetering reelection bid.

But he ended up misidentifying Vice President Kamala Harris as former president Donald Trump, hours after mixing up names of Russian and Ukrainian leaders on Thursday.

"Look I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there."

Biden mistakenly introduced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin at a NATO summit in a blunder.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said as he announced a NATO-Ukraine compact at the summit in Washington.

Bombarded with posers

In the solo press conference later, Biden denied needing to be in bed by 8:00 pm as he faced a barrage of questions from reporters about a disastrous debate performance that sparked calls for him to end his reelection bid.

Reports of his early bedtime were "not true," although he added: "Instead of my every day starting at 7:00 am and going to bed at midnight, it would be smarter for me to pace myself a little more."

"I'm not in this for my legacy. I'm in this to complete the job I started," Biden said as he insisted his support among the electorate was strong and he would stay in the race and would win.

Attacking previous US leader Trump, he said: "My predecessor has made it clear he has no commitment to NATO. He's made it clear that he would feel no obligation to honor Article 5."

On Israel's war on Gaza, Biden said on Thursday that the war must end now, telling reporters his Gaza ceasefire framework had been agreed on by both Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas but added that there were still gaps to close.

"That framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas. So I sent my team to the region to hammer out the details," Biden said in a news conference.

"These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We're making progress. The trend is positive. I'm determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now," Biden added.

Dam appears to break

Concerns have grown over Biden's age and health have sparked growing calls in his Democratic Party for him to step aside.

Biden was under close scrutiny to show he can handle a rare unscripted exchange with reporters.

Missteps by Biden at the event — which was delayed by an hour to 6:30 pm (2230 GMT) — could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.

The dam appeared to be breaking on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and Democratic supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, and party grandee Nancy Pelosi stopped short of backing him.

Around 14 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have openly urged the man who beat Trump four years ago to drop out, along with one Democratic senator.