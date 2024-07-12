Moldova, a small Slavic nation wedged between Romania and Ukraine, will head to the polls in October to elect a new president. But that is only one part of the bigger picture.

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine war, Moldova’s citizens will have to decide between the staunchly pro-West incumbent president and her challenger, who has not hidden his fascination for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To top it all off, the elections will be held barely months after the European Union started the process of integrating Moldova into its fold.

On Monday, the “unified opposition” candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo announced his candidacy against the pro-West incumbent Maia Sandu, who supports EU membership. Stoianoglo’s biggest supporters, the Socialists, are the country’s largest opposition.

The Ukraine parallels

Moldova’s elections are closely watched by the West due to circumstances deemed similar to those of Ukraine.

Like Ukraine, Moldova is also part of the former Soviet Union.

And the Russian military campaign in Ukraine was triggered by Kiev’s decision join the US-led NATO, a military grouping Moscow believes is working against its interests.

Though the EU is more of an economic grouping, Russia keeps a close eye on what happens in Moldova, which has a substantial Russian-speaking minority like the pro-West Baltic states and Ukraine.

While there is no guarantee that the ongoing negotiations will finally lead to Moldova’s EU membership, the process has also already raised eyebrows in the Kremlin.

"We know that many people in this country (Moldova) believe that the country should develop in all directions, and that the future interests of the country cannot be connected only with the European Union, but with such promising markets as the Russian Federation, as well as with integration processes on the territory of the former Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman said in late June.

Pro-Russian regions

In Moldova’s context, the “integration processes” refer to Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway enclave, and the autonomous Gagauz region, which has a sizable ethnic Turkic population.