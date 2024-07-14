Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has "strongly condemned the assassination attempt" against the presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

"I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against the 45th President of the United States and presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Trump," Erdogan wrote on X on Sunday after the former president was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally in the US.

Erdogan extended his heartfelt condolences to former US president Trump, his family, as well as his supporters.

"I believe that the investigation into this attack will be conducted in the most effective manner to ensure that the perpetrators and instigators are brought to justice as soon as possible, so as not to cast a shadow over the US elections and global stability," the Turkish president said.

Türkiye will stand by the friendly and allied people of the US, Erdogan added.

The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage on Saturday with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

The Republican candidate raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety, and said afterwards: "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."