WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strike kills Syria's Assad ally businessman Katerji — report
Syrian businessman and Bashar Assad ally, Baraa Katerji, was killed in a blast near the Lebanese border, with reports suggesting an Israeli drone strike.
Israeli strike kills Syria's Assad ally businessman Katerji — report
The incident, believed to be an Israeli attack, comes after US sanctions on Katerji for aiding Assad. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 15, 2024

A Syrian pro-Bashar Assad businessman was killed in an Israeli strike on his car near the Syrian-Lebanese border Monday evening, according to Lebanese media.

A drone targeted the car of Baraa Katerji in the Syrian town of Saboura near the border with Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen television reported.

The businessman and his bodyguard were killed in the attack.

Katerji and his brother Husam had close ties to the Syria's Bashar al Assad.

Recommended

They were under US sanctions for facilitating fuel shipments to Assad, according to the US Treasury.

Katerji and his brother built a business empire associated with oil, logistics, transport and construction.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli or Syrian authorities on the report.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'