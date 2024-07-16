Tuesday, July 16, 2024

1739 GMT –– Lebanese official media has said separate Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed five people including three Syrian children, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire at Israel in retaliation for one of the raids.

"Three Syrian children" were killed "in an enemy raid that targeted farmland in the village of Umm Toot", the National News Agency said.

It also said an "enemy" drone strike had targeted a motorcycle on the Kfar Tebnit road elsewhere in south Lebanon, killing two Syrians, prompting Hezbollah to launch "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel in retaliation.

1843 GMT –– Lebanon files complaint against Israel over GPS jamming

Lebanon has filed a complaint with the United Nations and the International Telecommunication Union against Israel, citing Tel Aviv's deliberate disruption of its global positioning system (GPS).

A statement by the Ministry of Communications said Israel’s interference primarily affects GPS systems within Lebanon.

Lebanon accuses Israel of disrupting GPS at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport and several other locations since the outbreak of cross-border clashes with Hezbollah last Oct. 8. There was no comment from Israel on the Lebanese accusation.

1732 GMT –– Israel has 'limited window of opportunity' to bring back hostages: minister

Israel has a "limited window of opportunity" to reach an agreement for the return of captives held in Gaza, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

"Israel has a limited and fleeting window of opportunity to reach a deal to return the captives," Gallant said in a speech at an official event commemorating the anniversary of the 2014 Gaza war.

"A limited window of opportunity will open before us to fulfil our moral and ethical duty to return the hostages," he added.

1704 GMT –– Israel 'still not allowing' fuel for Gaza humanitarian aid: UN

A UN official has voiced concern about the lack of fuel in Gaza and said Israel is preventing fuel to key humanitarian responders.

"The lack of electricity and fuel continues to impact basic service providers, including hospitals, ambulances, bakeries, and aid trucks," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

In the last two weeks, the UN has been able to collect 80,000 litres of fuel per day, on average, up from about 45,000 litres daily in the last two weeks of June, he said.

"While this represents an improvement, the requirement for the most basic humanitarian operations stands at 400,000 litres per day, and the Israeli authorities are still not allowing the allocation of fuel to key local humanitarian responders, preventing them from transferring supplies within Gaza," stressed Dujarric.

1701 GMT –– Hamas still capable of bombing Tel Aviv, Jerusalem: Israeli army

Hamas is still capable of bombing Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the Israeli army has said, claiming to have killed and arrested around 14,000 of its members since last Oct. 7.

"Hamas maintains the capability to attack troops in Gaza and launch rockets on Israel, including a long-range fire on Tel Aviv or Jerusalem," the army said in a statement published on its website.

1540 GMT –– Israeli military to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox seminary students

The Israeli military will next week begin issuing military draft summons to ultra-Orthodox seminary students who were previously exempt from military service, the military has said.

The issue is especially sensitive amid the war on Gaza and related fighting on other fronts that have caused the worst Israeli casualties - mostly among secular draftees and reservists - in decades.

In June, Israel's Supreme Court mandated the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students into the military, creating new political strains for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An Israeli military statement said that starting next Sunday "the process of issuing initial summons orders for the first call-up" ahead of the upcoming July recruitment cycle would commence.

Netanyahu's coalition includes two ultra-Orthodox parties that regard the exemptions as key to keeping their constituents in religious seminaries and away from a melting-pot military that might test their conservative values.

1512 GMT –– Israel kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza as death toll rises to 160

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, pushing up the death toll to 160 since last Oct. 7, local authorities have said.

Gaza's government media office identified the latest victim as Mohammed Meshmesh, a program director at Al Aqsa Voice radio.

It did not provide details about the circumstances or date of his death.

1501 GMT –– Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israeli police have said security forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank after he stabbed an officer, while a relative said the man had been pursued by soldiers.

Ahmad Al-Bitawi, director of the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, said Ahmad Ramzi Sultan, 20, died " after being shot in the chest and abdomen during confrontations" on a road in Al Bireh.

Bassam Sultan said his nephew had been to dawn prayers when he encountered soldiers.

1454 GMT –– Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in three strikes across Gaza

The civil defence agency in Gaza has said three Israeli air strikes killed more than 40 people within an hour across the war-stricken Palestinian territory.

Israel said it carried out two of the strikes that civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said killed at least 44 people and left dozens more wounded.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 17 people were killed and 26 were wounded close to a petrol station near the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said five died at the UN-run Al-Razi School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The third strike was on "a gathering" of people near a roundabout in northern Gaza, according to the civil defence agency, which did not give a precise toll breakdown.

1421 GMT –– France expresses 'outrage' over Israeli strikes

France has expressed "outrage" following Israeli strikes on displaced persons in Gaza in the last two days.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Israeli forces targeted a UN-run school and al Maghazi refugee camp hosting displaced persons.

"Those recent strikes that killed nearly a hundred people, aggravate the disastrous human toll among the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza," it said in a statement.

It noted Israel's obligation to respect international humanitarian law and reiterated its demand for an "immediate ceasefire and the liberation of all hostages without delay."

1414 GMT –– Twoinjured as Israeli drone hits motorcycle in southern Lebanon

At least two people were injured when an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in the town of Arnoun in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

A missile hit the motorcycle on the Kharadilah-Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Another missile targeted the site when civilians tried to approach to rescue the victims, the broadcaster said, citing witnesses.

Israeli artillery shelling and air strikes were also reported in the border towns of Ramyeh, Ayta ash-Shaab, Naqoura, and Alma ash-Shaab.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

1210 GMT –– Eight Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza school: health officials

At least eight Palestinians have been killed and several wounded in an Israeli air strike on a school in central Gaza, the Health Ministry in Gaza has said.

The strike hit Al Awda school in Al Nuseirat camp, the ministry said.

1144 GMT –– Multiple deaths as Israel bombs Gaza's Al Mawasi 'safe zone'

At least13 Palestinians have been killed and 26 wounded in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Health Ministry in Gaza has said.

The air strike hit near an area of tents housing displaced families in Attar Street, the ministry said.

1027 GMT ––Israel holds 1,500 Palestinian bodies in detention centre

The Israeli army has been holding the bodies of 1,500 Palestinians claiming to be belonging to Hamas fighters in a desert detention centre since October 7, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli daily Haaretz quoted an Israeli soldier who served in the Sde Teiman detention centre as saying the bodies are held in refrigerators, and classified in numbers, not based on names.

The soldier added that the bodies were in bad condition as some of them had signs of decomposition, others had limbs amputated, and some had recognizable faces, while others did not.

Haaretz estimates that the majority of these unidentified bodies are of the elite forces of the Palestinian resistance group that crossed into the Israeli areas around Gaza on October 7.

The daily quoted the Israeli army as saying that any decision regarding the return of the bodies is up to the Israeli government.

1023 GMT ––Gaza death toll passes 38,700 as Israel kills 49 more Palestinians