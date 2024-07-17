Relatives wearing black have gathered near Amsterdam to mourn victims on the 10th anniversary of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, as hopes fade that those responsible for shooting down the plane will wind up behind bars.

On Wednesday, hundreds of relatives as well as government representatives and dignitaries — many dressed in black — began arriving at an event at a memorial park near Schiphol airport where the doomed flight took off on a bright summer's day on July 17, 2014.

Hours later the Boeing 777 jet was shot down by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine, as it passed on a flight line toward Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board were killed.

"I don't think those responsible will serve their sentences," said Evert van Zijtveld, who lost his daughter Frederique, 19, and his son Robert-Jan, 18, as well as his parents-in-law.

Russia has refused to extradite three men convicted by a Dutch court over their role in the plane's downing, and last year international investigators suspended their work, saying there was not enough evidence to prosecute more suspects.

The memorial will be broadcast live on national television from 1130 GMT while many of the Netherlands' main cities said they will fly the Dutch flag at half-mast on the day.

Several speakers will make statements and the names of all the victims will be read, the organisers said.

The victims came from at least 10 countries, with 196 of them Dutch, 43 Malaysian and 38 Australian.

'Not deterred'

Memorials were also held elsewhere, including a service in the Australian parliament in Canberra, where family members placed flowers on a wreath, many pausing for a moment to wipe away tears.