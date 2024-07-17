The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq has announced that the PKK terrorist organisation was responsible for a recent attack on an official from a local political party.

In a statement on Facebook, the KRG reported that PKK terrorists have targeted numerous civilians and members of the security forces over the past three years and have been attempting assassinations.

The announcement came after an attack on Monday targeting Ekrem Salih, an official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), in the Kelar district of Sulaymaniyah province.

The KRG emphasised that the PKK has been harming trade and citizens by burning marketplaces in the region and stated that the group is involved in drug trafficking and distribution at an international level.

The KRG's statement warned that the PKK is "jeopardising the future of the region and its actions will not go unanswered." Masoud Barzani, President of the KDP, condemned the attack and vowed that the PKK would "pay the price" for targeting Salih. Barzani expressed his satisfaction with Salih's good health during a phone call and reiterated his condemnation of the attack.

The KRG Security Council also released a statement confirming that the PKK has targeted many citizens and security forces in the region over the past three years and carried out the attack on Salih.