Russia, Ukraine each free 95 POWs in latest swap
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry both say 95 of their soldiers have been freed, in an exchange mediated by the UAE.
Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022. / Photo: AFP
July 17, 2024

Russia and Ukraine have released a total of 190 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, officials in Moscow and Kiev announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry each said on Wednesday that 95 of their soldiers had been freed.

"We continue to bring our people home. Another 95 defenders have been released from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

He said the exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

"As a result of a negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen... have been returned," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022.

Sporadic exchange of POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that 1,348 Russian soldiers were being held in Ukrainian captivity and that Russia had detained 6,465 Ukrainian POWs.

Exchanges have taken place sporadically throughout the conflict.

In a rare instance of direct talks between officials from Moscow and Kiev, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said her office met with a counterpart from Ukraine at the exchange.

The first such meeting took place at an exchange in June, Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said at the time.

The officials discussed "joint humanitarian actions, including those related to the reunification of families," Moskalkova said.

Kiev accuses Russia of having forcibly deported thousands of Ukrainian children from the territory which came under Moscow's control and is working to secure their return.

Moscow says children were moved for their own protection.

Several have been returned, including through deals brokered by Qatar.

