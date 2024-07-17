Russia and Ukraine have released a total of 190 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, officials in Moscow and Kiev announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry each said on Wednesday that 95 of their soldiers had been freed.

"We continue to bring our people home. Another 95 defenders have been released from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

He said the exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

"As a result of a negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen... have been returned," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022.

Sporadic exchange of POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that 1,348 Russian soldiers were being held in Ukrainian captivity and that Russia had detained 6,465 Ukrainian POWs.