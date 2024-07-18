Türkiye has condemned the passing of a resolution in the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it a sign that Israel disregards international law.

“The acceptance of a resolution in Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is another indication that Israel disregards international law and agreements,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday, labelling the decision as “null and void.”

The ministry also condemned the provocation by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who forced his way into Al Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli security forces, on Thursday morning.

“Israel must put an end to such actions that will further increase tensions in the region,” it said.

The Turkish foreign ministry reiterated that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a requirement of international law.