Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has criticised the Greek-administered Cyprus for becoming a logistical base for Israel and certain Western countries, endangering the island's 50-year peace.

Sharing his assessment with Anadolu's "West's arms support to Israel" series, Tatar pointed to increased military activity by the US and UK in Southern Cyprus following Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza on October 7.

He accused the Greek Cypriot administration of turning the south into a military hub serving Western interests rather than its own.

Tatar reiterated warnings about the growing military presence in Southern Cyprus, claiming that historical mistakes by the Greek Cypriot side have made it a target for major Middle Eastern organisations.

Expressing his country's agreement with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statement that "Israel is using Southern Cyprus as a logistical base," Tatar stressed that he would not allow his country's land to be used to support any kind of massacre.

Emphasising the peace established by the Turkish operation in 1974, he noted that Southern Cyprus is endangering this 50 years of stability.

He criticised the Greek Cypriot administration for actions that could disrupt regional peace and called for a policy that avoids unnecessary risks for the island.