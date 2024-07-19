US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has asked federal judges to dismiss tax and gun cases against him, citing a ruling in Florida this week that threw out a separate prosecution of former president Donald Trump.

The Thursday requests in federal court in Delaware and California underscore the potential ramifications of US District Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal Monday of the classified documents case against Trump and the possibility that it could unsettle the legal landscape surrounding Justice Department special counsels.

Both Hunter Biden and Trump were prosecuted by special counsels appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In dismissing the Trump case, Cannon ruled that the appointment of the special counsel who prosecuted Trump, Jack Smith, violated the Constitution because he was appointed directly to the position by Garland instead of being nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

In a pair of filings on Thursday, lawyers for Hunter Biden said the same logic should apply in his cases and should result in the dismissal of a pending tax prosecution in Los Angeles — currently set for trial in September — and a separate firearm case in Delaware, in which Hunter Biden was convicted in June of three felony charges.

Hunter Biden's team had raised similar arguments before, unsuccessfully, but they say there's now a good reason to reconsider them.

Judges nominated by Trump are overseeing both of Hunter Biden's cases. Cannon, the judge who threw out Trump's case, was also nominated by the former Republican president.

"Based on these new legal developments, Mr Biden moves to dismiss the indictment brought against him because the Special Counsel who initiated this prosecution was appointed in violation of the Appointments Clause as well," Hunter Biden's lawyers wrote.

They also cited an opinion this month by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that questioned the propriety of a special counsel appointment.

"The Attorney General relied upon the exact same authority to appoint the Special Counsel in both the Trump and Biden matters, and both appointments are invalid for the same reason," the lawyers added.