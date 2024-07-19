As a result of the investigation regarding the global interruption in devices using Windows operating system, it was determined that the outage is linked to US based cyber-security firm CrowdStrike's software.

The disruption was not caused by a cyber-attack, the Information Technologies and Communication Authority of Türkiye announced on Friday.

"CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows related to the Falcon Sensor," the firm said in its website.

Microsoft has said on X platform that its services are seeing continuous improvements while it continues to take mitigation actions.

Microsoft also stated that its services, PowerBI, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 admin center, were affected from the IT outage.

"We're closely monitoring our telemetry data to ensure this upward trend continues as our mitigation actions continue to progress," it noted.

Shares hit

The IT outage hit the company's stock. After beginning Friday at $444.34, the price of a Microsoft share dropped to $435 and is now trading at $440.

On the other hand, Crowdstrike's share price fell by more than 3% on Friday, with a software product being blamed for the outage.

It was over $350 at the beginning of the day and is now a round $343; it also touched the $336 level during the day.

Britain

Britain's Heathrow Airport and Irish no-frills airline Ryanair warned that they faced turbulence over spreading travel chaos emanating from a global IT outage.

Heathrow warned the issue was affecting some systems while Ryanair admitted it faced disruption over a "global third party outage" but both insisted flights remained operational.

Spain

All airports in Spain are experiencing "disruptions" from an IT outage that has hit several companies worldwide, the airport operator Aena said.

"Because of an IT system incident, disruptions are occurring in Aena's systems and at airport networks in Spain that could cause delays," the operator said on X.

United States

Major US air carriers, including Delta, United and American Airlines, were grounded on Friday morning after an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The administration warned air traffic control to announce that carriers are in trouble related to communication issues, according to the news outlet Newsweek.

US airports Aspen, Boston Logan International, Harry Reid International, LaGuardia, Milwaukee Mitchell International, Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma have been affected by the outage.