Airlines worldwide are announcing delays, news channels have halted broadcasts, supermarkets and banks are facing operational disruptions, and police departments are unable to function— all because of a sudden glitch affecting computers that use Microsoft Windows.

The issue lies with Microsoft’s cloud computing platform and is caused by a faulty update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. It has the potential to lead billions of devices around the globe using Microsoft software to enter a recovery process loop and fail to start properly.

The issue was first reported in Australia, affecting check-in processes for some airlines at Brisbane Airport. It then caused the UK-based TV channel Sky News to halt its broadcasts.

It quickly spread to the US, other parts of Europe, and countries including India, New Zealand and China. In the US, the Federal Aviation Administration has suspended flights for Delta, United, and American Airlines, and Berlin Airport is issuing warnings about travel delays.

Major online platforms like Google, Amazon, Reddit and Instagram are experiencing issues, along with airlines, banks, and payment system companies.

Microsoft 365 said on X that the company was "working on rerouting the affected traffic to alternative systems to minimise impact more quickly" and noted that they were "seeing a positive trend in service availability."

CrowdStrike has acknowledged the issue and attempted to resolve it by rolling back the faulty update. However, this fix has not addressed the problem for devices already impacted.

IT administrators are advising users to boot into safe mode and delete a specific system file from the CrowdStrike directory,

Yet this solution is not possible to apply to remote or cloud-based systems since the issue prevents remote fixes, making physical access to the affected devices necessary.

The resolution process becomes more complicated as accessing billions of devices physically is nearly impossible for many teams globally.

Neither Microsoft nor CrowdStrike responded to requests for further comment or provided additional details about the cause of the outage.