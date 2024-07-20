Every year on July 20, Turkish Cypriots mark Peace and Freedom Day, commemorating the military intervention by Türkiye that ended the brutal oppression they faced from radical Greek Cypriots.

The Cyprus Peace Operation, launched on July 20, 1974, saw Turkish military forces land on northern Cyprus in one of Türkiye's most notable military manoeuvres in modern history.

By the end of the month-long operation, the foundation for a new state was laid.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was officially established in 1983. This historical milestone is celebrated every year on July 20 as Peace and Freedom Day.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the emancipation, and the celebration will be observed across TRNC and Türkiye with the participation of top officials.

The importance of TRNC for Ankara could be gauged from the fact that successive leaders have made the island country their first official port of call after every election victory. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited TRNC in June last year, shortly after his historic re-election.

Turkish Cypriots were under threat of religious and ethnic cleansing on their homeland, the island of Cyprus. The 1974 peace operation not only saved them from mass extermination but also thwarted the annexation of Cyprus by Greece, preserving the island’s independence.

The Republic of Cyprus, established on August 16, 1960, was intended to be based on the equality of two communities. Initially, both Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots welcomed this republic.

However, tensions escalated when Greek Cypriot President Archbishop Makarios suggested that the republic was merely a stepping stone toward the irredendist idea of ‘enosis’ – union with Greece.

Related Why plan for a naval base in Cyprus is dangerous for the region

Akritas Plan of 1963 and EOKA terror

Grounded in ‘enosis’, Greek Cypriots launched the Akritas Plan on December 21, 1963, aiming to eradicate Turkish Cypriots and gain complete control of the island within 48 hours.

Having the same goal of uniting Cyprus with Greece, The EOKA, a terrorist organisation founded in 1954, was responsible for a series of attacks on Cypriot Turks between 1957 and 1974.

The infamous Bloody Christmas massacre, also known as Black Christmas, of 1963 claimed the lives of over 370 Turkish Cypriots and displaced tens of thousands.

During this reign of terror, over 100 Turkish villages were forcibly evacuated, and more than 2,500 Turkish houses suffered severe damage or were demolished.

Despite Türkiye, a guarantor country, urging the UN and the international community to take action for 11 years, there was very little progress.

Following an Athens-backed coup on July 15, 1974, the Greek junta removed President Makarios from power, prompting Türkiye to initiate negotiations with Greece and the UK.

Turkish military intervention