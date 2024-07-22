Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that 19 artefacts had been returned from several countries this year, demonstrating a significant endeavour to protect the nation's cultural heritage.

Throughout the year, the ministry has repatriated artefacts illegally removed from Türkiye and taken to six countries, including the US, the UK and Italy on Sunday.

One notable item is a Quran repatriated from the UK that was originally part of the collection of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

Signed at the start of the 16th century by Mustafa Dede, one of the most celebrated Turkish calligraphers of the time, it was illegally taken out of Türkiye through extortion and put on sale in 2017, the ministry said.