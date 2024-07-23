The Israeli Parliament's efforts to designate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as a terrorist organisation is a new phase in Israel's attacks to destroy the Palestinian people and the Palestinian identity, Turkish foreign ministry has said.

“Established by the UN General Assembly in 1949, UNRWA provides vital services to millions of Palestine refugees and symbolises the right of Palestinians to return to their own land,” the ministry said.

“By discrediting UNRWA, Israel seeks to deprive Palestine refugees of their most basic rights.”

Related Hamas, Fatah bury differences for 'national unity' in Beijing talks

On Monday, the Israeli parliament gave preliminary approval to a bill that declares the main United Nations relief organisation for Palestinians a terrorist organisation and proposes to sever relations with the body.

The vote against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for UNRWA is the latest step in a Israeli push against the agency,

“It is unacceptable that Israel, which has targeted civilians sheltering in UNRWA schools in Gaza and killed nearly 200 UN staff in the last nine months, is trying to label UNRWA as a terrorist organisation,” Turkish foreign ministry said.