Moeapulu Frances Tagaloa was repeatedly abused from the age of five to seven by a popular Catholic brother who taught at a school which neighboured the Catholic primary she attended in Auckland, New Zealand.

“He was a popular, well-known teacher but he was also a paedophile and unfortunately there were other little girls that he abused,” said Tagaloa, who said her abuse happened in the 1970s.

She didn’t remember the abuse until she was an adult and then she started to suffer flashbacks. “It was very traumatic experiencing that trauma and I had to work through that,” she said.

Tagaloa was one of more than 2,300 survivors who testified to a New Zealand inquiry, or royal commission, into abuse in state and church care between 1950 and 2019.

The more than 3,000-page report from the inquiry, which is one of the longest and most extensive in the country’s history, was tabled on Wednesday in parliament and contained 138 recommendations, including calling for public apologies from New Zealand’s government and the heads of the Catholic and Anglican churches.

“I think if this government really cares about our vulnerable, and our children, they’ll put all the recommendations in place. And I really would like to see churches support all the recommendations,” said Tagaloa.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in parliament after the report was tabled that many of the stories were horrific and harrowing.

“To every person who took part, I say thank you for your exceptional strength, your incredible courage, and your confronting honesty. Because of you, we know the truth about the abuse and trauma you have endured,” he said.

“I cannot take away your pain, but I can tell you this: You are heard and you are believed.”

The inquiry narrates accounts from survivors who were subjected to abuse and torture including rape, sterilisation and electric shocks in state and faith-based care.

Vulnerable to Abuse