Before ascending to the role of premiership, Italy's Giorgia Meloni was widely recognised for her outspoken anti-Türkiye rhetoric. Her comments frequently made headlines, painting a picture of a leader staunchly opposed to Ankara's policies.

However, the political landscape began to shift dramatically after her electoral victory and subsequent assumption of Italy's leadership.

In a surprising turn of events, Meloni softened her stance, embracing a more diplomatic and collaborative approach towards Türkiye. Her shift was evident in the numerous bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where her previously harsh tone gave way to sincere and constructive dialogue.

Related Erdogan meets Meloni, Netanyahu on UNGA sidelines

Meloni's newfound approach has marked a significant departure from her earlier declarations, signaling a willingness to foster stronger ties between Italy and Türkiye. This dramatic shift begs the question: What prompted Giorgia Meloni to transform her attitude towards Türkiye and President Erdogan?

In a world where geopolitical alliances are becoming increasingly important, Türkiye and Italy have emerged as crucial partners, driven by shared interests in energy security, regional stability and economic cooperation. This alliance, bolstered by reciprocal benefits, is positioned to play an important role in the larger geopolitical environment.

Energy security: A mutual necessity

Italy has traditionally prioritised energy security, and Türkiye is critical to this effort. The Mediterranean area, rich in energy resources, provides an important supply channel that Italy cannot ignore, as Türkiye has the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Türkiye, with its strategic location and vast energy infrastructure, including pipelines from Azerbaijan, provides a vital link for these resources to reach Italy. This dependency means both countries benefit from a stable and secure energy supply, resulting in a stronger bilateral relationship.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the importance of being an ally of Türkiye has increased for the European state, even as its relations with Russia deteriorated.

And Italy wants to diversify its access routes to resources to ensure energy security.

Related Italian premier Giorgia Meloni's party sweeps European elections

Strategic cooperation in Africa

Meanwhile, at the same time, African states are increasingly rejecting Western imperial influences, increasing Italy’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the continent. However, Italy faces the challenge of overcoming historical and political barriers.

In contrast, Türkiye has successfully built strong and respectful relations with numerous African nations, based on mutual benefit and cooperation. By aligning with Türkiye, Italy hopes to leverage this goodwill to enhance its own standing and influence in Africa.

This partnership not only benefits their respective national interests but also promotes a more balanced and equitable approach to international relations on the continent.