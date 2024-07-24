As Israel's bombing of Gaza began in October last year, people of all faiths and ethnicities gathered for a weekly candlelit vigil, organised by local Catholic priests, in the main square of my hometown in Andalusia.

Nine months later, the same plaza was packed with people glued to a massive screen showing Spain beating England in the UEFA Cup final. In the ecstatic celebrations that followed, Spanish and even English football fans were filmed chanting "Free Palestine."

Among European Union countries, Spain has been an unusually vociferous supporter of Palestinian freedom, and became one of the first countries to recognise Palestine as a state, in May. It's not just words, either: Spain tripled its humanitarian support to Palestinians in 2023, to over $54m, and mobilised an additional $17m this year.

Back in November, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticised Israel's "indiscriminate killing of Palestinians," later backing South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Arab alliances

Spain has an ambivalent relationship with its Arab and Muslim heritage, though it is mixed into its culture as inextricably as vinegar in gazpacho. Officially, Spain downplays its eight-centuries long era of Muslim rule, misrepresenting Al Andalus as a 'barbaric foreign invasion', neatly and justly terminated. Despite the left clinging onto power in the last elections, the fledgling far-right party Vox remained the third largest party, campaigning on a horribly familiar anti-migrant platform that especially targeted Muslims. For people who are racially othered, racism and exclusion are sadly never far away.

On the other hand, many Andalusians honour their Moorish roots. In the popular book La huella morisca (The Morisco Trace), author Antonio Manuel describes myriad ways in which Andalusi culture remains alive in contemporary Spain. Some Andalusians proudly show documents confirming Moorish ancestry.

Scars of facism

A likely reason for pro-Palestinian sentiment in Spain is that Israel's brutal occupation is a painful reminder of the ‘White Terror’ repression during Spain's fascist period, which ended only in 1975 with Franco's death.

During that time, anywhere from 58,000 to 400,000 people associated (however tenuously) with the radical Republican movement, including children and pregnant women, were killed in field executions and dumped in mass graves; another 120,000 people disappeared, including newborns, while many others were systematically raped. Many Spaniards still carry a burden of grief and anger, knowing that neighbours were involved in their ancestors' suffering.

Spain has been led by a left-wing government for almost 50 years - most of its democratic life. Currently in power is a coalition of PSOE socialists, the left-wing group of parties Sumar, and several Catalan parties. Catalonia has a long history of supporting Palestine, though its reasons have more to do with the semi-autonomous region's own pursuit of independence.

PSOE played a crucial role in the Republican movement, which fought the quasi-fascist Falangists during the Civil War between 1933 and 1939. In 2007, it passed the Historical Memory Law formally condemning Franco's repressive regime and prohibiting its glorification.