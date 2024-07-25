In his address to the US Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a high-stakes bid to redefine the narrative of the Gaza war, igniting a firestorm of controversy and uproar in its wake.

Observers say Netanyahu's speech on Wednesday was a declaration of Israel's intentions, pledging to persist in the war against Gaza until "total victory" is achieved. His uncompromising stance is being seen as a strategic manoeuvre designed to shift the discourse and pre-empt mounting criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Professor Nizar Farsakh from George Washington University gave TRT World an insight into Netanyahu's rhetoric, suggesting it forms part of a broader strategy to control the narrative.

"Netanyahu is attempting to alter the narrative here," Farsakh explained.

"He aims to pre-empt criticism about Gaza by portraying pro-Palestinian protesters as 'useful idiots' of Iran, labelling them as naive and uninformed. This strategy allows him to position himself as the figure in command, certain that his approach represents the best possible solution."

Related Pro-Palestine protestors rally against Netanyahu during Congress address

Delegitimising ceasefire talks

The implications of Netanyahu's speech reach beyond mere rhetoric and are seen as an attempt to undermine the ongoing peace process. Farsakh observed that Netanyahu's proposal appears to be a calculated move to delegitimise the negotiations, which are aimed to resolve the conflict.

"He is clearly trying to undermine the peace process and delegitimise the current talks intended to achieve a ceasefire in the besieged enclave," Farsakh said. "By setting such conditions, Netanyahu effectively dismisses any genuine attempts at reconciliation."

Dr Samuel Greenfield, an international relations analyst with extensive experience in conflict studies, shared his perspective with TRT World over phone from California. He remarked that Netanyahu's speech offered no indication that Israel’s campaign in Gaza is nearing its end.

"Netanyahu’s insistence on maintaining a military presence in Gaza signifies that the occupation will persist," he noted. "Such a stance is unacceptable to the other side and something Palestinians would never consent to. It demonstrates a blatant disregard for their aspirations and rights."